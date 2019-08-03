Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,162 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Lamar Advertising worth $115,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,076,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,636,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 515,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,552,597.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

