Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 3,055,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,257. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

