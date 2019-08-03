Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Get Danone alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danone (DANOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.