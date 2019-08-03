Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $126.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.