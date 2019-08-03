Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.19.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.09. 890,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $11,975,585. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 76.4% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

