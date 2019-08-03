Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,228. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 447,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,805 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

