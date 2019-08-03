Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE DF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 4,747,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $6,971,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 472,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

