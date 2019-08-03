DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,549,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $671,911,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,890,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,355,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,602,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,050,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.60 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $840,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and sold 129,762 shares worth $7,142,203. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,868. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.