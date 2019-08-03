DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of XRAY opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 3,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,272.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and have sold 129,762 shares valued at $7,142,203. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

