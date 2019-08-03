Deutsche Bank Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $239.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.49.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. 40,831,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,916,860. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $980.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after buying an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,376,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,725,000 after buying an additional 241,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after buying an additional 295,102 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.