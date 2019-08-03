Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 178,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $338.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.98. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. Diana Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

