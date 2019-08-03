Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.58). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 1,284.93%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 351,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,795. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $888.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

