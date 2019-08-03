Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DMRC. National Securities cut shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of DMRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 77,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $562.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $100,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $88,101.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $745,915. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

