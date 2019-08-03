Dignity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,018.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Dignity token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $73,018.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dignity has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00255547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.01403002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00022750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00109333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

