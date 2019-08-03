Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Dine Brands Global updated its FY19 guidance to $6.80-7.05 EPS.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 451,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $35,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $688,151.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.