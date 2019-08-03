Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.53. 451,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,407. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $35,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $645,429.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $892,272 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $157,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.