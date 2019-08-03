Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 451,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $35,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $892,272 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

