Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.04

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and traded as low as $35.05. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

