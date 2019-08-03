Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Down 18%

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) dropped 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $12.29, approximately 770,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 174,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

