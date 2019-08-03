Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dmc Global by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dmc Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dmc Global stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 491,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,848. The stock has a market cap of $765.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.