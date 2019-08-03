Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 3% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $354.66 million and $17.94 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptomate, Fatbtc and Koineks. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00888541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000483 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030091 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,621,263,744 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, YoBit, Poloniex, Bitsane, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Bitbns, BCEX, Ovis, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Crex24, Tidex, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Coinbe, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Bits Blockchain, Graviex, BtcTrade.im, cfinex, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bittrex, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEx, QBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, Koineks, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Bittylicious, Indodax, Livecoin, Kraken, Exrates, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

