Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.28 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $9.27 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $6,549,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,730 shares of company stock worth $80,388,364. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

