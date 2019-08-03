Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,622. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $935,021.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

