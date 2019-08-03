Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 244.80 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.77. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

