Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFS. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 1,143,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52. Domtar has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 5,973.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 782,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 139.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.