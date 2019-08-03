Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 223,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,456. The company has a market cap of $461.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

