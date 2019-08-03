Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 335,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.63. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.