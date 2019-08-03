Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of DORM opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63. Dorman Products has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

