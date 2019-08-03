DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Down 6.8% This Week

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $40,678.00 and $2,223.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00406483 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00074761 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007044 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

