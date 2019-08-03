DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 183,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,714,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 592,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 248,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

