Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,598.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,732,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

