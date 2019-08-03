Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.02-3.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.02-3.05 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 859,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,185. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKN. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $366,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,149.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,569. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

