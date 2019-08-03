DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 125.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.74. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other DURECT news, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon S. Saxe acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,810 shares in the company, valued at $19,467. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,095,400 shares of company stock worth $2,140,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,374,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 533,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.