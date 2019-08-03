DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.86 ($59.14).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.35 ($52.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,932,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a one year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.02.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.