Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.47

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 10446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,311.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 373.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

