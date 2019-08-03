Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of EGLE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 586,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 7,250 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $40,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,179,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $2,964,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,384,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,161,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 26,267,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,472 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 334,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

