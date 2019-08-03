Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. Eaton also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

ETN stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

