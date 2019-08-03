Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$48.42 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.