Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $48.00. Eckoh shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 232,160 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Eckoh from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eckoh to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 million and a P/E ratio of 121.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Eckoh’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Eckoh news, insider Christopher Humphrey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.