Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $198.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.73.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,950 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,342. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 186.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 59.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,091,000 after purchasing an additional 301,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.