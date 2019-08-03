eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EGAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

eGain stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. eGain has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.55.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. eGain had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 225.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $181,879.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,650 shares of company stock worth $238,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

