Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. bought 1,103,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $28,622,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,590. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

