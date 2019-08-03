El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.69 to $0.72 EPS.

LOCO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 1,832,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

