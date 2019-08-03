El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. El Pollo LoCo updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.69-0.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.69 to $0.72 EPS.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 1,832,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,050. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.