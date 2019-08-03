ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.37

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 75425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

About ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

