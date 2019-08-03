electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ECOR. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on electroCore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered electroCore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered electroCore from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.85. electroCore has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. Research analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 48.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

