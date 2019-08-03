Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ELVT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

ELVT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 200,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 44,835 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $185,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,850 shares of company stock worth $3,579,158 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

