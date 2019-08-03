Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.15. Encanto Potash shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 21,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Company Profile (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

