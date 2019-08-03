Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price target on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 289,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,836. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $6,671,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $3,589,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $3,001,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

