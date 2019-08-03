Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,467. The company has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Endo International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

